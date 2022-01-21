People use quotes on a daily basis for inspiration, to express how they're feeling, or to post on a social media site. If You Could Sum Up Your Entire Life In One Quote, What Would It Be?

COMPLETELY INSPIRED

Angel here and if you know me even a little bit you know that I post on social media A LOT! I don't do it for the likes or attention, I like to post to inspire others. You just never know who is actually looking at your pages or following you at any given moment and something you post might change the course of their entire day. I would say 95% of the time my social media pages are positive (every once in a while I get a wild hair HEHE). I think of how many times in my life on my darkest days someone has posted a quote and it inspired me.

NOT SURE I CAN SUM IT UP IN ONE QUOTE BUT I'LL TRY

I can think of a million quotes that mean the world to me. Many of them are Christian Inspired but some are not. When Pinterest became a thing several years ago I created a board called A LITTLE BIT OF ME it's where I store all my favorite quotes. If you don't have a Pinterest page start one and you too can store all your favorite things. It's therapeutic. I believe the quote that sums me up most is "The Devil whispered in my ear You're Not Strong Enough To Withstand The Storm, I whispered back I AM THE STORM". My life has not been all sunshine and rainbows and I have had to learn to pick myself up and rebuild many times. This encompasses every bit of me.

