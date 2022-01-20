Illinois Is Winter Home For Bald Eagles, Here’s 5 Places To See

Illinois is the winter home for bald eagles and here are five places to see them.

Bald Eagles Are Majestic Creatures

There are just some animals that are amazing. Everything they do is beautiful. I would put the bald eagle into that category. That is why they are the perfect symbol for our country. Plus, the birds look awesome on t-shirts, hats, stickers, posters, and more.

cibi-chakravarthi-byw35Ua2cEM-unsplash

Learned Something New About Illinois And Bald Eagles

I like to learn something new every day and today is no exception. I already knew you could find bald eagles in Illinois but I did not realize there are a bunch of places to check them out during the winter in our state.

ingo-doerrie-TQWAmOShbEM-unsplash

5 Places To Experience Bald Eagles In Illinois

If you need a little assistance in figuring out where to see these bald eagles in Illinois, I can give you some help. Here are some places you might want to visit this winter.

richard-lee-ys4najRQRkA-unsplash

#1 Illinois Waterway Visitors Center in Ottawa

alexas_fotos-BUzjetL88RU-unsplash

#2 Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton

mark-olsen-0C-zsLq2wqw-unsplash

#3 Union County Refuge in Jonesboro

mana5280-qSU86WoOkRI-unsplash

#4 Great River Eagle Tours in Quincy

richard-lee-aIOSrOkywek-unsplash

#5 Eagle Tours in Grafton

alfred-kenneally-69JBZWDa1r8-unsplash

How Good Is Illinois For Bald Eagle Watching

According to chicagomag.com,

"More than 3,000 of the once-endangered birds spend the coldest months in Illinois, making it the best place to view them in the United States, after Alaska."

Why Is Illinois A Good Place For Bald Eagles

"The number of rivers and lakes here that don’t quite freeze over draws eagles to an ample food source from mid-January through mid-February."

What Kind Of Locations Do They Like

"The birds congregate near locks and dams, where fish get stunned by the turbulent water and become easy pickings."

