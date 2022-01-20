Oh, Valentine's Day. That one day of the year when we guys are supposed to shower you, our ladies, with gifts to show you how much we love you (even though we just did roughly seven weeks earlier on Christmas, right?). It's a day so blatantly geared towards you that if we don't get you something, society will blast us with a guilt trip worse than any our mother ever gave us. I think that's why it's a day most of us dread. We feel like we HAVE to buy you a gift or else we'll face a wrath that will never end. If the day is truly meant to be a day when a couple takes time to show their love for each other and not one that seems to heavily favor one showing their love for the other, why not celebrate by doing something both people enjoy?

I'll admit, although you probably figured it out by now, I'm kind of "Scrooge" when it comes to Valentine's Day. Ok, I'm not "kind of a Scrooge," I am a Scrooge. It all feels very forced to me, and I'm convinced the day was concocted by a group of greeting card companies, florists, and candy makers to fill what I assume is a drop in sales between the end of the Christmas season and Easter. I have no factual evidence to back this up, and truth be told, the day has been celebrated for hundreds of years, but I'm sticking to my guns on this.

You're probably feeling sorry for my wife right now and that's understandable. However, and I'll say this even though most people don't believe it when I tell them, she doesn't really care about Valentine's Day either. In our over 23 years together, we've only bought each other Valentine's gifts a handful of times. When we do, it's usually something simple like a particular candy we know the other likes, or we have a date night and go out to dinner, something we can do together.

This brings me back to my original point, if the day is designed to be a celebration of the love two people have for one another, it should be celebrated with something both will enjoy (and I'm not talking about THAT thing. Although, if you play your cards right, wink, wink). Flowers and candy are all well and good, but only one person truly enjoys that, and that's you, the person receiving them. I say forget the gifts. If you want your guy to get excited for the day, work together to find an experience you both can enjoy together. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

10 Valentine's Day Experience Ideas in the Tri-State Guys Will Enjoy Whether we say as often as you'd like to hear it or not, deep down we dudes like spending time doing things with you, and we're pretty sure you like doing things with us. That's why we're together, right? So, if you're looking for something fun to do that he'll enjoy, give one of these a try.

Not all of these will work for your guy, but I'm pretty confident one of them will. You could even compromise and combine a couple of them. One you want to do and one he wants to do. However you approach it, I think by choosing something you'll both be able to enjoy together, he'll be more open to celebrating future Valentine's Days too.

