Six Awesome Indoor Adventure Parks Within Driving Distance From Evansville

Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within driving distance from Evansville that you're going to want to visit!

When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. While Evansville has a few indoor attractions such as the Newburgh Family Entertainment Center, Walther's Golf and Fun, CMOe, and SkyZone, you might want to try your hand at places that perhaps you haven't been to yet.

Believe it or not, but we have quite a few indoor adventure parks within driving distance from Evansville that would be fun for everyone in the entire family. Let's take a look at six of these places.

Discovery Zone

The OG indoor adventure park has returned! 90s kids will remember going to Discovery Zone as a kid and having a blast climbing, sliding, and running around all of those tunnels. Well, Discovery Zone has made a comeback recently. Located inside EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, Ohio, Discovery Zone features everything we know and love about the original Discovery Zone of our childhood. Find out more by clicking here.

Xtreme Cornhole

In Elizabethtown, Kentucky, there's a place called Xtreme Cornhole. It combines the games of cornhole and mini golf into one. Rather than taking putts at different holes, you're playing cornhole on 14 holes and each hole has a different obstacle or challenge. This is a corn hole game changer and I feel like I have to go and give it a try. There are locations in Bloomington, Franklin, and Noblesville in Indiana. There are also locations in Nashville and Cool Springs in Tennessee as well as St. Louis and Cincinnati. Each location varies in attractions that they have to offer, but overall they have the same things.

Malibu Jack's

Malibu Jack's 120,000 square food building is full of all indoor attractions such as go-karts, laser tag, miniature golf, bounce beach, motion theater, bowling, virtual reality, indoor roller coasters, arcade games, and more! Entry to Malibu Jacks is free. To enjoy the attractions and games, you simply put money on a game card and then use the card at each attraction or arcade game. There are locations in Louisville and Lexington.

Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is an indoor park with attractions that cater to any level and age. From the look of things, there’s something fun for everyone. Some of the attractions they have include indoor ziplining, a ropes course, climbing walls, virtual reality, a tubes playground, several trampoline attractions, and more attractions that I think kids and adults both would enjoy.

Fritz's Adventure

Fritz's Adventure to be exact, and it is a MASSIVE indoor adventure park where you could literally spend an entire day exploring, and not see the same thing twice. Located in Branson, Missouri this place has a ropes course, laser maze, tunnels, bridges, and more!

Kid's Planet

There is a place called Kid's Planet that is located about 2 1/2 hours away from Evansville in Brownsburgh, Indiana. Kid's Planet features a four-story jungle gym full of tunnels, levels, overlooks, slides, a ball pit with ball cannons, and more. Other features include a trampoline, jumbo-sized Legos, and a kinetic sandpit.