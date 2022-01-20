BEBE is our Pet of the Week and she is patiently waiting at It Takes a Village to get adopted, or even fostered.

BEBE is a 2-year-old Pit mix who came from a shelter in Kentucky. BEBE was definitely underweight when she arrived at ITV, but she's getting better. I realize it's kind of taboo to talk about a lady's weight, but it's important in this case. BEBE recently weighed in around 35 pounds, on the way to her ideal weight of about 45 pounds.

BEBE is a super-energetic girl who loves to run and play. She's not shy around strangers, and she has a tail that just won't stop wagging. BEBE is open to meeting other dogs and family members, so bring your whole crew to It Takes a Village. Set up a meet & greet to see if BEBE would be the right fit for your home. First, go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

BEBE's adoption fee is $200.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

