Have you ever shown up to your favorite fast-food restaurant to order that one menu item you absolutely love only to find out they no longer serve it? You're not alone.

PURE DISAPPOINTMENT

Angel here and I recently noticed I wasn't alone in my feelings about missing certain food items on restaurant menus. I hadn't thought about it in years until I was scrolling through Facebook and someone had mentioned the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza and it was like someone punched me in the gut. Those sweet round tortillas stuffed with spicy goodness were everything. This nonsense happened in 2020 (imagine that). Taco Bell even released a statement explaining why according to foodnetwork;

“We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too,” the chain wrote in a press release explaining the menu changes. “One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.”

I'm not sure this is a good enough reason but I guess we have to deal with it.

A LOT OF THINGS WE MISS

To be honest I don't eat out a lot so I haven't noticed that there were so many different menu items missing. I do know one item, my husband, Joe, misses most is the Chicken Alfredo Flatbread Pizza from Olive Garden. I thought he might die when they told him they no longer served it. I decided to poll local people in the Tri-State and ask them the foods they miss the most and they LOUDLY answered!

