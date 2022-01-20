A few years ago, the CMA Music Fest in downtown Nashville made the decision to add food trucks to the experience. It was awesome and freaking delicious. Right outside Fan Fair X, there was basically an entire block of food trucks. They were stacked in side-by-side and they lined both sides of the street. There was literally something for everyone and we had a nearly impossible time trying to decide which truck (or trucks) to order from. I think I ended up ordering from a gourmet grilled cheese truck. Right after that, I hit up an ice cream truck too.

There's no doubt, food trucks are popular and food truck festivals are gaining steam around the country. I mean, look! The addition of food trucks at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro was certainly well-received and they have become a staple of the summer event. On a busy night, Veterans Boulevard along the riverfront is packed full of trucks and hungry people and they've got everything from BBQ to snow cones.

Well, guess what's coming back to Evansville. You got it! The Evansville Food Truck Festival will return to Bosse Field in May and promises to bring over 30 different food trucks to town. Of course, in addition to food, there will live music all day long with popular local and regional acts taking the stage. By the way, that entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming months.

In the meantime, SAVE THE DATE! The 2022 Evansville Food Truck is set for Sunday, May 29th and will get underway that day at 1pm and run until 9. This will be the 5th annual event and is potentially THE most delicious way to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the event's official Facebook page, organizers are "extending areas around Bosse Field to include more food trucks, stages and much more!" I mentioned that the list of entertainers will be announced at a later date. So will the list of participating food trucks.

On that note, if you own a food truck or know someone who does, you can register to participate in the festival by CLICKING HERE!

Tickets are not yet on sale, but presale tickets are coming soon.

And to stay up-to-date on the latest Evansville Food Truck Festival news and learn more about tickets and ticket on-sale dates, LIKE the festival on Facebook.

