Take A Look At Indiana’s Ice Tree – A Midwest Winter Wonder For Over Sixty Years

It's no secret no much I love winter. Give me cold temperatures, snow and ice any day over sweltering heat. I know, sounds crazy, but I just can't get enough of everything winter has to offer.

I have lived in Florida and longed for Fall and winter. It was boring to me to always have the same sun rain, sun, heat, HEAT, every single day. Growing up in Indiana, I had a really hard time wrapping my mind around a December, January and February, in bathing suits and shorts.

Living in the Tristate for 90% of my life, I was shocked I had never heard of this amazing winter attraction in Indianapolis. I grew up in Terre Haute and the Ice Tree is just a little older than me. But, I have never, ever heard of this winter wonder.

If you have never heard of this spectacular winter attraction either, allow me to introduce you to the incredible Veal's Ice Tree.

How Veal's Ice Tree was born.

In the winter of 1961, our family was spraying a fine mist of water on the hill south of the house to make an ice slide on to the pond. During the night, a strong east wind blew the spray onto some honeysuckle bushes. The result was so beautiful that we sprayed water directly onto the bushes and the Ice Tree was born!

Is the Ice Tree really a tree?

How big does the Ice Tree get every year?

In an average year, it grows 35 to 40 feet. The amount of freezing temperatures and amount of time we have to work on the Ice Tree determines the height. In 2014, it towered at an estimated 79-80 feet!

Pictures and videos don't do the Ice Tree justice.

The Veal Ice Tree is a massive icy sculpture created with nearby pond water. The awesome beauty and grandeur of the Ice Tree is impossible to describe – you must experience it in person!.

How does the Ice Tree get its beautiful colors?

We mix powdered food coloring dye with water and spray the dye onto the Ice Tree with a garden sprayer/ feeder attached to the end of a hose.

Take a look at the Ice Tree 2022.

The Veal family is just getting started. They usually start construction of the tree in January because the weather condtions are more conducive to sculpt the very best tree.

Here is what they have so far, as of January 15, 2022.

Read what a visitor had to say about the Ice Tree.

Do you have to pay to see the Ice Tree?

No, never. They love making the Ice Tree every year. It is a hobby for them. But, if someone would like to give them money, they would rather you donate to the charity, below.

Where can I find the Ice Tree?

445 Mimosa Lane

Indianapolis, IN 46259

1. From I-465 take I-74 east toward Cincinnati.

2. Exit at #99, Acton Rd.

3. Go south to Southeastern Ave. (1st road)

and turn left-east.

4. Turn left at the first drive after the sharp curve.

Big thanks to Janet for allowing me to use their incredible photos and share Veal's Ice Tree with you.

If you go, please take photos and videos. I would love to see them. You can show them to me, HERE.

