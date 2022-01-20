If you are looking for a Valentine's Day gift, or gifts for the cat lover in your life, look no further than Evansville's River Kitty Cat cafe.

In fact, you could plan a whole Valentine experience at the cafe. The tow of you can watch cuddle cats while you enjoy a gourmet coffee or glass of wine. All while nibbling on something sweet, unique and delicious, River Kitty Cat Cafe Macaroons.

Made fresh every day by local baker, Julie Inzhirov, of Julie's Just Desserts , the macaroons melt in your mouth. They are SOOOOOO good.

Yeah, Julie also makes things like this.

Chocolate Bundt Cake with Homemade Carmel Sauce Julie's Just Desserts/Facebook loading...

Chocolate Bundt Cake with Homemade Carmel Sauce! She is amazing and her macaroons are to die for.

You will score some big points with the cat lover in your life, if you give them unique and different gifts and experiences at the River Kitty Cat Cafe.

Enjoy here at River Kitty Cat Cafe with coffee and a cat cuddle session, or pick up a box of macarons and a cat-shaped bottle of wine for someone special (ahem perfect Valentine's Day gift!)

River Kitty Cat Cafe/VHS/Facebook River Kitty Cat Cafe/VHS/Facebook loading...

Meet the Macaroons - River Kitty Cafe's Delicious, Unique Desserts With sixteen amazing flavors and100% of cafe proceeds go to shelter cats at Vanderburgh Humane Society , need I say more? How about adding a bottle of wine? Now, you've got the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

My husband, the self professed cat whisperer is getting all of this for Valentine's Day. #Meeeeeow

Location and hours for the cafe. River Kitty Cafe is located in Downtown Evansville Indiana at 226 Main Street, Monday-Thursday: 10-7 Friday 10-9 Saturday 9-9 Sunday 11-5

Get River Kitty Cat Cafe merchandise.

River Kitty Cat Cafe/Facebook River Kitty Cat Cafe/Facebook loading...

Get a Cuddlegram, too.

Look at these cute, purrrrrrrrfect little faces.



Watching cats can be so funny AND relaxing.

Now, you can watch the cats play at the River Kitty Cat Cafe though a YouTube LIVE Stream.

Watch cats playing LIVE.

Subscribe to the River Kitty Cat Cafe YouTube channel. HERE.

How to adopt a cat.

If you are interested in adopting a cat from the Rivet Kitty Cat Cafe or the VHS, you must fill out an adoption form, HERE.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom