$3 Million Wisconsin Dream Home with Summer and Winter Pools

There isn't one detail about this home that isn't breathtaking. Wait until you see the master suite, the unbelievable walk-in closet, the kitchen and theater.

This Pewaukee, Wisconsin home sits very close to Pewaukee Lake, but by no means is this what you'd call a 'lake house.' When I hear 'lake house', I think of a quaint cottage-like place, not this kind of opulence.

Do you ever look at house listings online and wonder what it might be like to live in the place? I like to find design ideas when I'm looking at places online but I can't help but fantasize about...

Cooking in this kitchen

Sleeping in this master bedroom

Camping out in the giant walk-in closet

Watching movies in the most incredible movie room I've ever seen

AND

Deciding on which swimming pool I wish to be in

This ultimate $3.5 million 16,000 square foot dream home features 9 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

It's no surprise that this exquisite home is in the prestigious gated estate of Grand Haven, just about 45 minutes west of Milwaukee.

This home was built in 2006 and has more features and amenities than you could possibly imagine. Wine and cigar rooms and a two-island kitchen with the best appliances. An olympic-sized pool and hot tub outside and the second pool is indoors and beside it sits another hot tub and sauna. There's even a huge sport court outside.

If you're ready to buy this magnificent home, you'll only need to put 20% down... $700,000.

Time to see this home up close and from inside.

