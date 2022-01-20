Winter Weather Hack: How To Quickly Defrost Your Windshield In The Morning
Who has time in the morning to wait for your windshield to defrost? This hack will save you a lot of time and help get you to work on time.
The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. There are quite a few that I will see that make me think "why didn't I think of this before?!"
Yesterday, we were supposed to get a bit of snow and possible ice with below-freezing temperatures. That never came to fruition in the Evansville area, but we are still in the early stage of winter and the chances of us having some more snow or ice aren't unlikely. February seems to be the month that we really notice that kind of weather in the Evansville area, so since it's almost February, now is a good time as ever to share with you a winter weather hack that will save you a lot of time in the morning.
Let me paint the picture for you...
You wake up, get dressed, and get ready to leave for work in the morning. However, when you go outside, you notice that your windshield is covered in ice. Sure you can stand there and scrape it off which seems like it takes forever, or you can simply turn your defrost on in the car and wait for the ice to thaw...which also takes forever. If you're like me, you are usually in a hurry to get to work, and having to deal with that could make you a little late. That's where this TikTok hack comes into play.
This TikTok video shows you how to defrost your windshield in the morning by using a ZipLock baggie and hot water. That's it. Super simple, yet super effective. Plus it will take less time than scraping the ice or letting your car warm up. Check it out for yourself!
Over the years, there have been several hacks presented to you to help defrost your car's windshield, including the odd, yet intriguing way to use a potato as a deicer. You could also give that a try whenever we have more winter weather. Speaking of hacks...there are plenty of life hacks that we have found that would be very useful for you. Check out a few below: