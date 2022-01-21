Morris' Finishing Touches specializes in unique gifts handcrafted from high-quality wood. They make many beautiful, custom handmade pieces of wooden treasures. Meet Dennis and check out some of his beautifully handcrafted products.

One of my favorite booths at Kraftucky each year is Morris' Finishing Touches. You can spot their custom artwork from a mile away. They make everything from handcrafted wood jewelry boxes, custom cutting boards, outdoor furniture, dollhouses to picnic tables. Each art piece is unique, made from local and exotic wood. I had a chat with Dennis Morris, who shared his love of woodworking with me.

Morris' Finishing Touches in Philpot

Dennis beamed when talking about how his business is a family affair. He shared, "I've been so blessed that my parents, Carl and Dottie Payne stop by to lend a helping hand whenever they have a chance. Anthony Stevens helps me all of the time, and my nephew Josh Morris helps at vendor shows and festivals."

I asked him how long it takes to make a piece of artwork. "It takes quite a while to make certain products depending on the size involved. We cut each individual piece of wood for the cutting boards which can be time-consuming. With all of our custom pieces, there's a lot of sanding and sealing involved. We make everything in our shop in Philpot.", Dennis shared.

Not only are they super talented, but some of the nicest folks I've ever met!

