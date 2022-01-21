There are two constants you can always count on. 1) There will always be businesses in need of employees, and 2) the ice cream machine at McDonald's will be broken anytime you try to order a cone, sundae, or McFlurry. The Newburgh location of McDonald's has cleverly used the second constant to promote a message about the first.

I appreciate it when people and businesses aren't afraid to address their shortcomings. It makes them more relatable. More human, if you will. None of us are perfect. And while we should do what we can to improve our flaws, of course, admitting that we have them with a little self-deprecating humor every once in a while (or all the time) helps people who deal with the same flaws feel more "normal."

It's no secret the ice cream machines at Mickey D's are almost constantly riding shotgun on the struggle bus. It's been an ongoing issue for years and has been such an issue the Federal Trade Commission got involved late last year. As it turns out, the machines are highly specialized and can only be repaired by someone from the one company that manufactures them.

It's also no secret that since the pandemic began, restaurants have struggled to find and/or keep enough employees to make the day-to-day operations run smoothly. Nearly everywhere you go it seems there's a sign on the door or somewhere in the store saying they are hiring. Whoever is behind the messages on the marquee of the Newburgh McDonald's decided to take that need for employees a step further by hilariously acknowledging and simultaneously reporting good news for once about the ice cream machine issue with this clever note:

Bravo to whoever decided on this approach. As someone who also practices self-deprecating humor on a regular basis, I got a laugh out of the fact this particular location wasn't afraid to face its flaw to help get its point across.

Now, I just need to make sure I get back there soon to get a McFlurry. Who knows how long that machine will last before it breaks down again.

