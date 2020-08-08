Downtown Evansville Hosting Photography Contest

Downtown Evansville is hosting a photography contest called Photograph DTEVV to give photographers, pro and amateur alike, the opportunity to showcase their talents in four categories: People, places, architecture and downtown Evansville skyline.

According to organizers, they are looking for new, previously, unpublished photographs with no more than two entries per photographer per category. The deadline to submit your photos is September 1, 2020 by 11pm cst and you can email them to info@downtownevansville.com . A panel of judges made of artists and other members of the Evansville community will select 10 finalists and of those, at least one from each category will be placed on display. Those ten finalist photos will be printed and displayed in Downtown Evansville on Friday, September 15th to allow for public voting and a fan favorite will be awarded based on those votes. The fan favorite photo will be purchased by the the city's Economic Improvement District with $250 going to the photographer.

There is a specific area of downtown Evansville that the photos must be taken in. To view the boundaries and to learn more about the photo contest, visit The Downtown Evansville website.