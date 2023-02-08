Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh

I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery. David is once again serving the community with a very special giveback.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Giveback

Castle North Middle School's generationOn Club started the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick county as a school project. This very special giveback event is Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Prime Time Pub & Grill's Newburgh, Indiana location.

8177 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN, United States, Indiana

(812) 490-0655

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland. The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.

