1970 Evansville Newspaper Article Announcing Led Zeppelin at Roberts Stadium Surfaces Online

Were you there?

Get our free mobile app

Roberts Municipal Stadium Memories

If you grew up in the Evansville area, chances are you enjoyed a concert or an Aces game at Roberts Municipal Stadium. In 2008 I began interning for 103 GBF, and I was able to experience several rock shows at Roberts Stadium, so that venue will forever hold a special place in my heart, as I'm sure it does for many in the Tri-State. The first concert I ever went to was in 1997, I was 7 years old, and went to see Garth Brooks at Roberts Stadium. I still remember being a kid and seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at Roberts Stadium (I did grow up in the 90s, remember?).

Shinedown performing at Robert's Stadium (Melissa/TSM) Shinedown performing at Robert's Stadium (Melissa/TSM) loading...

The first rock concert I ever went to was at Roberts Stadium. And even during my time interning for 103 GBF, the first rock bands I ever got to meet were at Roberts Stadium. Many good times were spent at that venue.

Here is a young Melissa with Staind circa 2009:

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

A young Melissa and friends (Hi Chelsea and Christine!!) with Shinedown circa 2009 at Robert's Stadium:

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Unfortunately, in 2012 we saw the end of an era when Roberts Municipal Stadium was demolished. But even before my time of enjoying concerts at Roberts Stadium, there were some seriously legendary acts that played Evansville. From Metallica to Jimi Hendrix, to Led Zeppelin, Evansville was at one time no stranger to legendary rock bands performing here.

Led Zeppelin in Evansville

Recently a newspaper article was shared on Facebook, that was a seriously cool piece of Evansville history. The article is dated April 1970. The article headline reads "Led Zeppelin to Perform."

Led Zep Perform Getty Images Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

The article reads:

Led Zeppelin, contrary to heavy metal, helium filled that its namne implies, is not a dirigible. LEd Zeppelin is, instead an English rock group, appearing in concert Friday, April 17th at Roberts Stadium in its first American tour.

Of course, at this point Led Zeppelin wasn't the rock legends we know them as today, their career was just taking off after only being around for about 2 years at the time of this show in Evansville.

Led Zeppelin Ticket Prices in 1970

Are you ready for the real kicker? Not only did Led Zeppelin play in Evansville, but tickets to the shower were priced at three different tiers $4, $5, and $6.

Not a Led Zeppelin Ticket just an old ticket stub (Canva) Not a Led Zeppelin Ticket just an old ticket stub (Canva) loading...

Could you imagine going to a concert for $5 today?? That's unheard of in 2023. Although when I ran the numbers through the U.S. labor of statistics inflation calculator, it turns out that $5 in April of 1970 had as much buying power as $38.55 today. Even still, $38 is still on the low end of concert ticket prices ESPECIALLY for bands like Led Zeppelin. If you were at this show, please know, I am SO jealous!

What other fond concert memories do you have at Roberts Stadium?

