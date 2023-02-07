Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.

Let me say, I did not come to this decision lightly. But, my life has changed and so have the needs of my family. It's time to focus on them and, even more importantly, myself.

It's very bittersweet to be leaving. I will miss all of the fun and laughter.

During my career at WKDQ was recognized by the Indiana Broadcaster's Association.

I want to thank all of my radio husbands - Jon Prell, Dave Blue Fields , and Ryan O'Bryan for allowing me to be my crazy self, encouraging my bad behavior, laughing at my jokes, helping me through some of my most difficult moments, putting up with all my SH!T, and teaching me to always believe in my gifts and talents.

To the WKDQ listeners, I will never be able to say thank you enough for allowing me to ding dong around with you every weekday morning. It has been an amazing experience. You gave me so much more than I gave you.

To those who read my articles, thank you for letting me share more of myself than I did on the air. Your support of my take on things, weird interests, life lessons, and motivational words, I will forever cherish.

This is not goodbye, follow me on Instagram @leslie_morgan_ling to see what I do next.

Here are some of my favorite video moments from the last 15 years

This has always been one of m favorite videos. It's crazy, but so much fun. Even when my creative ideas were way out there, Jon always went along with my ideas.

When Dave came along, he was the one with the crazy ideas. So, I played along.

But sometimes his ideas backfired on him and poor Travis got caught in the crossfire. LO)L

As it became time to pick radio husband number three, we felt a parody was in order.

Remember the time I tried to turn Ryan into a cowboy? Too funny!