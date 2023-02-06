Meet the 5 Candidates Vying to be Evansville, Indiana’s Next Mayor

There might only be three candidates in the running to be Evansville's next Mayor. The leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties could challenge two potentially unqualified candidates.

Mayor Winnecke has served Evansville for the past eleven years. This past July Mayor Winnecke released a statement that could shake up our city's government.

When I decided to run I never anticipated how much I would enjoy this job. Quite simply, it has been the most fulfilling 11 years of my professional career. I expect that'll be the case for year 12 too. There is much work still to do. Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond. I will not be seeking re-election in 2023. As I finish my third and final term, much will be said, even written, about what Evansville has achieved over my last decade serving you. I hope it starts with this: nothing of any significance, specifically the work done every day to improve the lives of those who call our city home, would have been possible without a collective, unified effort by the community. Any credit I've received, any achievements my administration has had, were because of the people of this city. That will always be the case, because this is the very best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to Carol and my family for standing with me every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without their support. And thank you Evansville for the opportunity to serve as your mayor. It has been my honor."

Meet The Candidates

As of February 6, 2023, there are five people that would love to be the next Mayor of Evansville.

Keep reading to find out why two candidates might be disqualified.

Natalie Rascher (R) is very active in several nonprofit organizations and boards. She hopes to bring new ideas to the table and lead with compassion.

Cheryl Musgrave (R) has a vision of a safer and cleaner Evansville. She is the current Vanderburgh County Commissioner and is well-versed in local politics.

Stephanie Terry (D) wants to get back to the basics. She wants to ensure the residents of Evansville have safe neighborhoods and afforadble housing.

Caine Helmer (R) is new to the political realm, this is the first time he has run for any public office. He really wants to focus on mental health. Caine has not voted Republican in the past two primary elections.

Brian Alexander (D) is also new to Evansville's political scene. His focus is on higher wages, and quality childcare and his vision for Evansville really sets him apart from other candidates. Like Caine Helmer, Alexander's voting history is in question.

Why Would a Candidate be Disqualified?

When you decide to run for public office, you need to know the fine print to make sure you are qualified. For example, you need to vote in at least the past two Primary elections in order to run for a particular party. The heads of each political party can make exceptions to this rule, or disqualify the candidate. There are literally politics inside of politics.

When is the Primary Election?

Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

