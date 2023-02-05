Small dog, people. Where you at? Warrick Humane Society has an adorable little black dog that is looking for a home. She's only 19 pounds and has the cutest smile! She's eight years young and did I say that sweet smile is just melting my heart?

WHS WHS loading...

WHS WHS loading...

Get our free mobile app

How to Adopt Nutella

If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice.



Phone: (812) 858-1132

HOURS

Mon: Closed to the public

Tue: Closed to the public

Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM

Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

More Adoptable Pets from the WHS

ADA

WHS WHS loading...

CINNAMON

WHS WHS loading...

DOTTIE

WHS WHS loading...

ICE

WHS WHS loading...

PAMELA

WHS WHS loading...

SHIRLEY

WHS WHS loading...

MORE FROM THE WHS FACEBOOK PAGE:

BLEACH

WHS Supporters, we are in need of BLEACH! If you can donate any, we'd greatly appreciate it. We have a container on our porch for after-hours donations, too. Our staff and shelter animals thank you for your support! LOW-COST VACCINE CLINIC Our next Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic is right around the corner on Tuesday, 2/7! The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve. Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. We can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier.

CASTLE CRAFT SHOW

Make plans to stop by the Warrick Humane Society booth on February 25th at the Women's Club of Newburgh Arts & Crafts show. We will be there will plenty of awesome handmade items, and all proceeds from items we sell benefit our Rescue Pets! We also plan to have a furry friend there for you to visit.

PET PHOTO CONTEST

We want to see your pets in our annual Pet Photo Contest! The contest runs through February 18th, and with your help, we can meet our $4,000 goal to help the animals in our care. First, second and third place win PAWSOME prize packages! Click here to participate: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/warrickhumanesociety

DOGGIE DATE WEEKEND

Find the love of your life this Valentine’s Day at Doggie Date Weekend with WHS!

Here’s how it works...

1: Fill out an Application online and in the "Pet You Are Applying For" field, put "Doggie Date Weekend". All approved applicants will be contacted to schedule an appointment time. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

2: Starting Friday, February 10th or Saturday, February 11th, attend your appointment to pick up your Date! Appointments will be scheduled first come first serve so all the dogs get a chance to meet their weekend Valentine.

3: Valid for fully vetted dogs over 6 months of age.

4: Drop Offs will be scheduled Sunday, February 12th from 9am - 3pm, Monday, February 13th from 9am - 1pm or Tuesday, February 14th from 9am - 3pm.

5: Fall In Love? Awesome! $50 Off the Adoption Fee for anyone that participates in Doggie Date Weekend!

WHS WHS loading...