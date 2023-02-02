Indiana Shelter Dog with Two Different Color Eyes Is Looking for You [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Meet Zuma!
Hi, my name is Zuma and I’m a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix from the VHS! Don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been told I’m very smart and totally trainable. “Down” is a trick I’m still working on, but I’ll be a pro in no time! I’d be just as happy going on a run as I would just sitting on the couch and watching TV. As long as I’m with you and have had the opportunity to get my goofy zoomies out for the day, that’s all that really matters. I don’t seem to mind other dogs and have lived with kids. If I sound like the perfect family pet for you, come visit me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.
What's happening at the VHS?
