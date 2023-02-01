After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.

If you went to Friday After 5 last summer, you probably ate at Lure's Smoke Shack, a family-run food truck, in Owensboro. I wondered what would be on the menu when I heard Lure Seafood and Grille was getting into the food truck business. I eat there quite often and they have tasty menu options. Would they offer fish & chips, burgers, or seafood that they're known for? Nope. They decided to open a barbeque food truck with a smokin' hot menu!

THE LURE SMOKE SHACK FOOD TRUCK

On May 19th, 2022, Lure Seafood & Grille made this exciting announcement. The brand-new Lure Smoke Shack was rolling into town. There was so much excitement in the air at that time. There still is today surrounding the news. Especially if you love some tasty bbq.

Welcome to the Lure Smoke Shack!

They made their first big appearance at Friday After 5, and fans were hooked.

The jalapeño cheese sausage rocks! - Francine Marseille

Got me a sampler plate from ya! - Nathan Laws

Yummy! - Amanda Faye Howard

They enjoyed a very good year serving up some mouth-watering barbeque at events, schools, and everywhere in between! But, now things are about to change.

NEW MENU ITEM

LURE SMOKE SHACK FOOD TRUCK MENU

This is their new menu for 2023, but they're always changing things up. Whether it's ordering a beer or specialty drink from the menu, hiring them to cater your event, or just dropping by for lunch or dinner, you just never know what you're going to get. You'll be sure to find something you love.

Lure Smoke Shack we had the pulled pork nachos. So delicious. Thank you! - Elizabeth Gilbert

Looks delicious. - Jay Johnson

LURE SMOKE SHACK PERMANENT LOCATION

Most Daviess County residents will be surprised to learn they can get food from the Lure Smoke Shack food truck regularly moving forward. They made the exciting announcement today on social media.

Starting next week, February 8th-11th, then every Wednesday- Saturday following that, you can regularly find us at The Lot! 4th & Center next door to Welborn Floral.

We're excited to be able to see you all regularly! Keep an eye out for future news and schedule!

What! BBQ sundaes anytime I want? Lisa Dempsey

NEW LOCATION

