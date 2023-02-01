Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100

Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States.

America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp

I didn't realize how long that Yelp has been around. This is the tenth year for the annual list of Top 100 Restaurants. I check Yelp occasionally, and I have the app, but I have never rated or reviewed a restaurant.

How we did it: To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.

Fortville, IN Falls off the 2023 List

The Top 100 list is a bit different this year. FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale was on the 2022 line-up, but it is not there for 2023. This still looks like a pretty cool place to check out.

215 S Main St, Fortville, IN 46040

37. VIDA 601 E New York St Indianapolis, IN 46202

https://www.vida-restaurant.com/ / YELP TOP 100 2023 https://www.vida-restaurant.com/ / YELP TOP 100 2023 loading...

Vida is one of the two restaurants that Yelp determined was in the Top 100 for 2023. I would say that this Yelp review says it all.

I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY ABOUT THIS ABSOLUTE GEM OTHER THAN I'M JUST SO THANKFUL I LIVE IN A WORLD THAT HAS VIDA IN IT. THE STAFF IS JUST FLAWLESS AT THEIR JOBS, THE FOOD CATAPULTS YOU INTO ANOTHER REALM OF HAPPINESS, AND THE DRINKS ARE PERFECTION. WORTH EVERY SINGLE PENNY. - MEREDITH K. VIA YELP

91. LIVERY 720 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202

https://www.facebook.com/liveryindianapolis https://www.facebook.com/liveryindianapolis loading...

I was just about to give up on finding another Indiana restaurant in the Yelp Top 100, but then Livery appeared. Fun Fact, my name sounds like Livery when little kids try to pronounce it.

If you’re looking for a nice place to go on a date, this is it. The aesthetic is beautiful, and there’s a pretty diverse menu. The paella was amazing—I still think about it. The churros were crunchy on the outside, yet soft and warm on the inside. They were so good!! —Yelp Elite Sha C.

