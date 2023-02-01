Kentucky Woman Shares Why It’s So Important to Know Your Worth

It all started when I was young, with my mom always reminding me to know my worth. I've been thinking about that a lot lately in relation to everything in my life. So. like always, I want to share my thoughts with you.

Self-worth is one of the most important things in life

It's the feeling that you are valuable, competent, and worthy of respect. It's the foundation of your self-esteem and it's based on your experiences as a child growing up. Those experiences shape how we feel about ourselves.

My mom constantly filled my heart and mind with confidence, but others left me wondering if I was really as special as she told me I was. Why are those voices the loudest sometimes?

Our self-worth influences other positive emotions like happiness and confidence. If we don't feel good about ourselves then it will be hard for us to feel happy or confident because our low self-esteem makes us worry about what other people think about us.

It's so important to always surround yourself with people who build you up when others try to tear you down.

It helps you avoid being taken advantage of by others

In your career, when it comes to salary negotiations, asking for a raise, or asking for things like working from home, knowing you're worth is immensely important.

Know your worth, and you'll be able to avoid being taken advantage of by others. If you don't know your worth, then it's possible that you might not ask for what you want or negotiate with others effectively.

Do your research, in regard to your position and your company, and ask for what you deserve and what you want. Don't ever feel guilty about asking for more money, a promotion at work, or a better work/life balance.

The worst thing that can happen is they say, no. Then it's up to you and only you, whether or not you are ok with that outcome. If not, it might be time to look for employment elsewhere.

The more you know about yourself, the better you'll be at everything in life

Once you know what makes you happy and how much of that happiness is a result of the choices that you make, then you can make better decisions about what to do with your time.

Knowledge of self-worth helps people get what they want out of life by helping them understand their strengths and weaknesses; their passions and life's desires. You will be better at navigating your future with confidence.

Self-worth is the key to success in life

Self-worth is the key to success in life. You can't achieve your goals without knowing what you're worth, and you need to know your worth before you can find a job that will pay you what you're worth. Or, find the person/people who will treat you how you deserve to be treated.

I've always believed in my self-worth, my gifts, and my talents, but didn't always remember how truly valuable they are. Unfortunately, I let people use me. I undersold myself.

Life mistakes, managers, ex-friends, ex-husbands, etc, sometimes kept me from feeling like I was the superstar and badass that I am, and always have been. I allowed them to define my self-worth when I am the only one who can define it.

My mom isn't here anymore to remind me of my worth. But, one person has kept trying, not so subtly, to remind me of what my mom taught me so many years ago. That person taught has been reminding me of it for 15 years.

That person taught me to know my worth, again.

For that, I will be forever grateful.

Now, the future is mine.

Know your worth and take charge of your future, too.