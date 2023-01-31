Here’s Your Chance to Own an Established BBQ Restaurant in Evansville

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy.

I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.

Kyle Bernhardt F.C. Tucker Commercial Kyle Bernhardt

F.C. Tucker Commercial loading...

Wolf's Bar-B-Q - 6600 North 1st Avenue, Evansville, IN

Wolf's Bar-B-Q has been serving Evansville for a very long time. 2023 is actually the restaurant's 96th year in business. It has been listed for sale by Kyle Bernhardt with F.C. Tucker Commercial.

Kyle Bernhardt F.C. Tucker Commercial Kyle Bernhardt

F.C. Tucker Commercial loading...

The Wolf’s Barbecue property is available for purchase as an operating restaurant or could be changed to offer a new Owner many options for uses. This site could be a great location for an events center with a full kitchen or catering kitchen. The property could be purchased and split up to allow for multiple businesses under the same roof. Seller is leaving all existing hoods in the building and is willing to sell all of the existing kitchen equipment, furniture and business for an additional price. The restaurant will continue to operate as normal until a sale occurs.

Kyle Bernhardt F.C. Tucker Commercial Kyle Bernhardt

F.C. Tucker Commercial loading...

The asking price is $1,350,000

The new owner can negotiate if they want the tables, chairs, and kitchen equipment.

Kyle Bernhardt F.C. Tucker Commercial Kyle Bernhardt

F.C. Tucker Commercial loading...

Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville in 2023 We asked you on social media, and these are 20 of the top restaurants that you would like to see come to Evansville in 2023. It might be wishful thinking, or we could be putting it into existence. Only time will tell!

Get our free mobile app