A Unique Gift

Anytime a special occasion comes around, I like to look for gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Recently, after hearing almost everyone I know complain about having too much stuff in their homes, I have taken to looking for experience gifts. From concerts to conventions to cooking classes, I have gifted them all. What better gift than new memories, right?

With Valentine's Day around the corner, I am once again on the hunt for something outside of the usual box of chocolates, sappy cards, and stuffed animals filling store shelves.

If you are looking for a unique gift for someone for Valentine's Day or any occasion, look no further! Nothing says "I love you" like a funny yet sweet telegram!

"I'm Too Sexy Telegram"

If you've scrolled Facebook in the last few days, you may have seen the viral video of a woman in a heart costume singing a parodied rendition of "I'm Too Sexy" to a blushing man during his office meeting. The man in the video, Craig, was sent the telegram by his wife to celebrate his 50th birthday. Nothing is more memorable than being sung to in public, especially if the lyrics include, "You're too sexy for your hair. That's why it's not there."

Read More: TN Family Builds a Wardrobe Door to a Secret Narnia Room

The Woman Behind the Costume

That hilariously charismatic woman dancing in the heart costume is digital creator, Joy Brooker. Aside from running her social media accounts and delivering her special telegrams, Joy has a background in music from Lee University and Middle Tennessee State University. Located roughly two hours away from St. Louis in Cape Girardeau, MO, Joy has been performing telegrams for four years as a way to combine her musical training with her comedic talents.

How to Order a "JoyGram"

If you're interested in ordering Joy's one-of-a-kind telegram, anatomically correct heart costume and all, she offers many ways for tri-staters to give this gift of a custom song with big laughs to loved ones.

"My pricing is as follows! (All telegrams include song, balloon, and candy) - $50 for local [in Cape Girardeau, MO], up to 15 miles - $75 for 30 miles away - $150 for 1 hour away - $250 for 2 hours away Anything beyond 2 hours is unfortunately unavailable for me at this time. If you are not sure how far I am from you, feel free to Google the distance between where you are at and my city. However, if you REALLY want one in person and are down for paying airfare + hotel, I am willing to go ANYWHERE! E-mail joybrookermusic@gmail.com for all in-person bookings! Please know your song, address, date, and recipient before messaging."

Some of our tri-staters are in luck. Shawnee National Forrest is just a hop, skip, and jump from Cape Giradeau. She will even travel to parts of the KY Lakes area and the Carbondale, IL area. If you, unfortunately, live more than two hours away from Joy's location, don't worry! She also offers virtual telegrams that can be sent to anyone, anywhere. For $30, you can order a virtual telegram via her Cameo account.

The deadline for all Valentine's Day grams is February 10th so get those requests in!