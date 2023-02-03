Research Leads to Miraculous Break-Through Cancer Cures at St. Jude

As I was going through some of our information about patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one little girl's story really stood out to me.

A Day at the Pool Leads to Cancer Diagnosis

Charlotte's story immediately caught my attention because of her name. My son's grandma's name was Charlotte, and she passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. They spent almost every day of the summer at the pool. Little Charlotte's journey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee began as a perfect day at the pool in 2020.

Imagine the perfect day at the pool, swimming and having fun with your daughter, and then all of the sudden, she faints. That sounds absolutely terrifying. I would immediately assume that maybe this is what silent drowning is like or maybe my child had low blood sugar.

Charlotte's parents received her diagnosis of Medulloblastoma. This scary word is a type of brain cancer.

Charlotte began treatment for medulloblastoma at a hospital near her home. Said her mother, “She is my firstborn. She's my baby, she made me a mom. I knew that I had to do whatever I could do in my power to advocate and figure out what was the best for Charlotte.” Ultimately, Charlotte’s parents decided the best course of action was to seek a referral to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.® Charlotte spent four months undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude. Her chemotherapy plan was tailored to her particular molecular subtype of medulloblastoma. “It's years, decades of research and time that doctors and researchers have put in to get the most effective treatment plan with the least amount of side effects for these children,” said her mom.

Doctors provided a breakthrough treatment for her specific molecular sub-type of Medulloblastoma, leading to her eventual remission and cure.

