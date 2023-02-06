Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos

Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home.

The house is listed on Zillow and the realtor at F.C. Tucker describes the house like this,

Originally built as a Church in 1907 & later home to the Phoenix Theater; this historically significant building has been lovingly re-imagined. The original owners took great care to preserve the integrity of the building out of Unit #A including; original floor beams as shelving, bricks as facings on stairs & incorporating exposed multi-level brick walls. Light streams in from the double-paned stained glass windows & highlights exceptional high-end industrial architecture & finishes throughout. Roof Top Balcony w/unending views of Indy flanks the massive Primary Suite w/spa bath, WIC & Laundry. 2 Car Private Garage features a hydraulic lift. Centrally located in the heart of Chatham Arch, just blocks away from Mass Ave and Bottleworks.

See photos of an Indianapolis church turned into a gorgeous living space

A beautiful and unique facade makes this a one-of-a-kind dream home.

The former church windows make the home full of glorious light.

The designers kept the inner brick exposed to give the home a warm and cozy feeling.

I love the dining room table, kitchen table, and kitchen bar combined into a centerpiece of functionality.

Take a look at the entire kitchen.. the aesthetics of the design and space are appealing, efficient, and totally functional.

The open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen space makes the home a perfect space to entertain or have the whole family together in a common space.

Space throughout the home is used to provide storage.

The master bedroom is a dream. I love every single thing about this relaxing space.

Backlights in the back of mirrors are my new favorite thing, right now. Think of it as similar to a ring light.

The shower isn't for the modest but isn't it magnificent? I might never get out.

