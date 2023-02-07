Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln

Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th.

Spring Mill State Park

Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.

From the Pioneer Village to the nature center, to the caves there's so much to see and do around Spring Mill State Park. You could easily make a day trip to Spring Mill State Park or camp for a whole weekend and never run out of things to do.

Spring Mill Civil War Winter Battle Reenactment

There is a civil war reenactment event taking place on February 18th and 19th at Spring Mill State Park. The event will host civil war battle reenactments as well as a speech by Abraham Lincoln. The event will start at 11AM, with Abraham Lincoln's speech at 12:45 and the battle reenactments at 2:00 PM. The event will take place inside of the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park. You'll also be able to warm up by a bonfire and hear stories of civil war soldier life in the wintertime.

The event is put on by Lawrence County Tourism and they have this to say about the Civil War Winter Battle reenactment:

Reenactors, dressed in confederate and union clothing, flood the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park to demonstrate a battle in the Civil War. Visitors will be able to hear the gun fire, smell the cannon smoke and get a small glimpse of what life was like in the Civil War days.