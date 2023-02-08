What’s the Deal with AMC Theatre’s New Sightline Pricing System?

The next time you head to Evansville's Westside to watch a movie, the best seats might cost a bit more.

I grew up in Princeton, Indiana and we only had one theatre to watch movies at and I don't remember paying more than $2 dollars. Now, movie ticket prices seem to be different every day of the week, and at other times of the day. Some theatres have memberships that come with some perks, and now one national chain is completely changing how we select a seat.

Sightline at AMC Theatres

AMC will soon begin rolling out this new seat-selection system that is based on your sightline of the movie screen. Basically, seats closer to the screen will cost less than seats in the center of the theatre. It is designed to be more like other entertainment venues like The Ford Center. Concert tickets usually cost more based on where the seat is located, and this is the same idea.

My Idea of a Good Seat Might Not be the Same

When my family and I go to the movies, I prefer to sit closer to the front of the screen. I like to pick a seat that isn't next to anyone else, yep I'm weird. But my son prefers a seat in the very back of the theatre. Quite honestly I kind of miss the days of being about to scope out a seat, without the pressure of buying a specific one. What happened to general admission?

Sightline at AMC

Standard Sightline – these seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket Value Sightline – these seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership – AMC Insider. Preferred Sightline – these seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats. As an added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, AMC Stubs A-List members may make reservations in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

So, basically, if I want the seats that are down closer to the screen, I will need to be an AMC Stubs Member. This seems like a lot of work, but that's just my opinion. What do you think?

I have reached out to AMC Theatres to see if there is a timeline for Southern Indiana to offer the Sightline Pricing.

I have also asked Showplace Cinemas if this will change the way they price tickets. When I hear back, I will update you.

UPDATE: Showplace Cinemas ticket pricing will remain the same at this time.

