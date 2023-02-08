Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates

Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early.

Get our free mobile app

Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

I have so many great memories that involve Fall. One of which involves Parke County, Indiana. My grandpa grew up on a farm near Rockville. Every year, he would take me to Billie Creek Village during the Covered Bridge Festival. The festival involves several small towns in the county and celebrates the many covered bridges that adorn the backroads and creeks.

To this day, 50 years later, my family still visits the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I'm making the festival part of my granddaughter's Fall memories, too.

Leslie Morgan and Norah June Leslie Morgan and Norah June loading...

Norah June Norah June loading...

The festival is so incredible and combines food, vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, 31 covered bridges, and nostalgic historical towns into Indiana’s largest festival, The Covered Bridge Festival. This 10-day festival just announced the dates for 2023.

Parke County Indiana/Facebook Parke County Indiana/Facebook loading...

Make a plan to visit the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival this year.

Wanna see more? Here is the view from a helicopter tour of the festival.

This festival is so awsome, you will want to come back again and again.

Take a look at some of the things that made the Covered Bridge Festival the amazing festival that is it.

Indiana's Covered Bridges Are A Beautiful Backdrop For The Perfect Fall Festival Parke County, Indiana is filled with historic covered bridges and a festival event that offers you everything you love about Fall.