With the prices of groceries skyrocketing all over the place saving money is super important. One Kentucky mom has a fruit hack you're gonna love.

DO YOU WASTE FRUIT LIKE OUR FAMILY DOES

Angel here and I'm a mom of five. We stay super busy so we have to plan ahead a lot. I try to buy groceries at least two weeks in advance. Two of the things that are always on our list are fruits and veggies. I feel like most will relate to this it is always a hit or miss with these two. They either eat all the fruits up in two days or they don't eat them at all and then I'm stuck throwing away rotted fruit because it doesn't last very long.

It is super frustrating as a mom who is frugal to have to throw away thousands of dollars of groceries a year. I made a promise for 2023 that we would save more money and have less waste when it came to food.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR FRUITS AND VEGGIES LAST LONGER

I have tried keeping them all in the refrigerator. I have tried putting them on the counter. Storing them in plastic containers and nothing has worked. I have even frozen them but that doesn't work when you want a snack immediately and you have to wait for it to thaw.

I was visiting a friend one day and she had all these cute little jars on her counter and I asked her what she was doing with them. She told me she stored her produce in them to make them last longer. I was completely intrigued.

I started doing it and we have not thrown away fruit all year. It is actually crisper and just as fresh as the first day I bought it. I have tried it with strawberries, blueberries, and grapes. #AMAZING

Here's what to do;

Mason Jars do work the best but I also found these cute jars at Dollar Tree and they are just as good and cheaper. You can get 4 of them for $5.

wash your produce

let dry on the counter or in a strainer in the sink

you can cut the fruit up if you want or not

place in jars and put in the refrigerator

ENJOY!