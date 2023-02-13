Got a complaint about a road or roads in Vanderburgh County? Here's how you can let your voice be heard.

More Than a Few Bumps in the Road

If you have spent any amount of time driving in or around Evansville you have likely encountered a pothole, low spot, or other issues with the roadways. In some areas of the city, the roads flood during heavy rains and there never seems to be any shortage of orange barrels and road construction.

Have a Complaint About a Road in Your Area?

But what if there is a specific stretch of road that you travel regularly that doesn't seem to be getting the attention it deserves? Did you know that you can file a complaint with the county?

Vanderburgh County Roads Hearing

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners will conduct its annual Roads Hearing. During the public forum information will be shared regarding road projects for 2023 and the public will also have the opportunity to share any roads they feel should be part of the 2023 repaving project.

Email Your Concerns

Those citizens who wish to speak during the Roads Hearing are asked to first send an email to the County Commissioners to allow time for investigation prior to the hearing on March 21st. The deadline to send emails is March 10, 2023. You can send your email to commissioners@vanderburghgov.org. You email should include your contact information, as well as details of the location, your concerns, and any photos you may have to reference the issue. Unsure if the road you have a concern about is maintained by Vanderburgh County? You can visit evansville.gov to see a list of all county-maintained roadways.

[Souce: Evansvillegov.org]