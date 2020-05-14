10 Evansville Street Names Out-of-Towners Have a Hard Time Pronouncing

All you have to do to figure out that Evansville has a rich German history is look at some of the more prevalent last names of people who live here. Goebel, Schroeder, Goedde, heck we even had a mayor with the last name Weinzapfel, and our current Deputy Mayor's last name is Schaefer. The German blood runs thick through me as well. My Mom's mom was a Steinkamp before becoming a Hartig after marrying my Grandpa. I like to say I was born with beer in my veins thanks to my lineage.

As you can tell, the spellings of those names can make pronouncing them difficult if you don't already know someone who has one of them. For example, "Schroeder" isn't pronounced SHROW-DUR, it's SHRAY-DER. Around here it is, anyway.

Those names have found their way to several roads, streets, and avenues across the city as well leaving people who have moved here from other parts of the country, or are maybe just visiting for bit, struggling to figure out how to say them. I know there are far more than 10, but these are the first ones that came to my mind. If there's one I missed, or you have one where you live, let me know so I can add it to the list.