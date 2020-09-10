Dogs are taking over Downtown Evansville Saturday September 12th

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends.

After you've shopped and dined at Friday night's Moonlight Madness event in Downtown Evansville, you can rest up and bring your dog to enjoy even more fun stuff. The first-ever Dog Day Downtown will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. You will be able to locate the pet friendly shops and restaurants by looking for the Dog Day sticker on their door.

So, what could there possibly be to entertain dogs in Downtown Evansville - Plenty! Check out this list of activities that you and your pup can take part in on Saturday:

Dog agility course

Temporary mini dog park

Dog adoptions

“Bone Bar” with free bones (quantities limited)

Free bandanas for your pup (quantities limited)

Free dog nail trimmings and massages

Cuddle station

Photo points for guests and their dogs placed throughout downtown

Over the past couple years, we noticed many residents and visitors bringing their dogs with them to our downtown events,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID. “We wanted to create a new experience for our community and also showcase our vibrant downtown. We encourage guests to bring their furry companions and enjoy the outdoor activities, safely shop in our pet friendly stores, and dine outdoors at one of our pet friendly restaurant patios,” he added.

You'll be able to find the activities on Third Street (between Locust and Walnut) and on Main Street (from Second to Fourth Street). There will be plenty of hand sanitizer and a hand washing station for humans. Social distancing will be required, even though this is mainly an outdoor event. Businesses have taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and you may be required to wear a mask.

