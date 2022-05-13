Did You Know You Can Take a Romantic Gondola Ride In Downtown Indianapolis?

Typically when you think of gondolas you probably picture Venice, Italy with waterways, and light music playing. Well did you know you can get a similar experience in Indiana?

Indianapolis Gondola Rides

Old World Gondoliers in Indianapolis host gondola rides every summer. They host the gondola rides in the canal in downtown Indianapolis. They are officially back for their 2022 season too, so if you're planning a trip to Indianapolis soon, they'll make a great stop! Maybe you're thinking of proposing? Or maybe you just want to make a little romantic gesture for that special someone!

The gondola rides don't charge per person, they charge per ride, so it is a tad pricey to just take a special someone on a gondola ride (but hey, how impressive are you trying to be?). According to the Old World Gondoliers website:

(2-8 passengers) May 7-Sept. 21, 2022 by reservation. All Gondoliers have great voices! 30 minute $189/for up to 8 people. 60 minute $378/for up to 8 people. (A Private Gondola is a per boat charge, not a per person charge.) Tuesday- Sunday 12pm-9pm! Closed on Mondays except Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day.

Did you read that first part? The Gondoliers have great voices! That means they'll be serenading you and your party as you make your way down the canal. If you want to book a gondola ride, you can do so, here.

How did you not know about Indianapolis having gondola rides?

Well according to an interview Old World Gondoliers did with WTHR, they are somewhat of a hidden gem. They claim to be Indianapolis' best-kept secret! To be honest, I think they're right! I have friends and family up in Indianapolis, and I visit often, but I had no idea that Indy had gondola rides! I'm definitely checking this out the next time I visit!