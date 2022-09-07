Recently, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced via a Facebook post that they were about to make the museum very accessible for Daviess County residents. Starting September the 7th 2022, The Bluegrass Music Hall and Fame will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID each week.

Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum commented, “We want to win the hearts of every Daviess County resident, so we are making it easy for our community to experience the museum exhibit space at the Hall of Fame first-hand and to enjoy live bluegrass music each Wednesday during the lunch hour. Our hope is that everyone in Owensboro and Daviess County becomes an ambassador for our community’s brand now that we have staked our claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”

He went on to say, "It is impossible to convey the energy and excitement of a music-centric cultural center without featuring both the sights and the sounds of bluegrass music. When I see Jimmy Martin’s guitar on exhibit, I want to hear Jimmy Martin playing that guitar and singing in my ear. The audio guide at the Hall of Fame brings it all to life with the voice of Kyle Cantrell from SiriusXM radio sprinkling just the right amount of music highlighting incredible bluegrass music artists, both past and present.”

Why Visit the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The hour-long live music that is being offered is a fabulous reason in and of itself to make an appearance during the Daviess County Day special. The haunting acoustics of the banjo, mandolin, dulcimer, guitar, and fiddle just envelope you in all the nostalgia and timelessness that is bluegrass. You won't find music like this anywhere but in Kentucky. The hall of fame inductees that are forever archived on the walls of the museum is there to greet you with a lesson in music and its history. Those inducted include Bill Monroe, The Carter Family, Ricky Skaggs, and the Stanley Brothers, just to name a few.

In most museums, you may hear the old saying, "if walls could talk," but here you will be saying "what if walls could sing". Could you imagine catching a Carter Family concert live here, bellowing out the everlasting question, "will the circle be unbroken?" Reflecting on the music of the state whether it be deep Appalachian Mountain music or the tunes of a soulful bluegrass melody, you will be sure to find a great deal of pride in "The Land of Tomorrow". The sun certainly does shine bright on Kentucky, and may it light your path to discovering the artform that is Bluegrass music.

Get our free mobile app

Daviess County Days at The Bluegrass Museum Hall

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID. Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., come by and take advantage of the no-cost entry and brush up on some Kentuckian musical history. This offer is good through December, live bluegrass music will be available during the noon-time lunch hour as well. For full details on this offer, please check out the museum's Facebook page.

Truly capturing the energy and excitement of bluegrass music, guests will start their homecoming experience in the exhibit area through the River of Sound, where they will revisit history and see artifacts not found anywhere else. Dynamic displays and interactive exhibits connect guests with the evolution of bluegrass while paying homage to its innovative creators. In addition to the exhibit space, guests will have access to the Pickin’ Parlor, where professional grade instruments are available and ready to be played by museum visitors.

What If You Don't Live in Daviess County, KY?

General admission tickets are very reasonable. Adults are $12.00, Seniors/Active Military: $10.00, Students 6-18: $8.00 and Children under 6: Free.