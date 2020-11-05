Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Milk Coming To Stores In January!

It's no secret that the milk at the bottom of your cereal is the best kind of milk.

There's nothing quite like that milk that's infused with your favorite cereal at the bottom. Even those who don't like milk like cereal milk. Personally, my favorite is Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk. Forget chocolate or strawberry, THAT milk is the the greatest!

Apparently, I am not the only one who feels that way because Nestlé is coming out with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk that tastes exactly like the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl. Can you say breakfast to go?!

The new Nestlé Sensation’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch "Cinnamilk" tastes like cinnamon and sugar, with hints of toasted cereal, according to ChewBoom. It will be sold in 14-fl-oz bottles in grocery stores, convenience stores and mass retailers nationwide for $2.49. The only sad thing about all of this is that we have to wait until January 2021 to get our hands on some.

Of course, it's not like you can't get this taste until 2021. All you have to do is just make a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and let it infuse with the milk. There are, of course, other ways you can indulge in your love of Cinnamon Toast Crunch too.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch "Cinnadust" seasoning is a shaker full of cinnamon and sugar blend that coats the cereal and leaves your milk tasting delicious. It's currently on sale at Sam's Club and will be available to purchase online in early 2021.

There's also something for all of you coffee lovers out there too. Coffee-Matte recently launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer that you can mix in with your morning brew. Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer has cinnamon (obviously), brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal".

I'm sure that there are several other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products out there that you can enjoy but those are the two that stand out as most "useful" to me.

(H/T- ChewBoom)