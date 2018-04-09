Chynna Said Goodbye to Sears with A 90s Photo Shoot

Sears on Green River Road closed for good this past Sunday, and I wasn't going to let this place go away without having a proper 90s goodbye.

The one thing I remember about Sears when I was a kid was the Sears Portrait Studio. Everyone got their baby and/or family photos taken at Sears in the late 80s and 90s.

So when I learned about Sears' last official day, I knew I had to do something. And an idea popped into my head..."What if I go to Sears, in my best 90s getup, and recreate a Sears catalog...IN SEARS...?"

And that idea turned into a text to some of my friends, bouncing the idea off of them...

Which then turned into a "WE'RE DOING THIS.."

Which then turned into a Facebook event.

Which then turned into what I am now referring to as "Breakfast Club 2: Electric Boogaloo"

My friends and I walked into Sears on Saturday in our 90s best, and if you weren't there to say goodbye this weekend, let me describe to you what it looked like...

Empty.

The whole place was bare except for a couple of racks of clothes by the front door and a sunglasses stand. (They were even selling the racks the clothes were on.) Signs were gone (purchased or stolen, I have no idea...Because even the bathroom signs were missing). It. Was. Empty.

Which made it perfect for our photo shoot.

Joe Gilpatrick

Joe Gilpatrick

Joe Gilpatrick

Joe Gilpatrick

Joe Gilpatrick

Joe Gilpatrick

After that, we decided that since we were on the East Side, and that this isn't the only business that's closing, we stopped by Toys R Us to pour one out for the 90's homies. (We poured SURGE.)

Joe Gilpatrick

And THAT is how Chynna says goodbye to a business. With a proper 90s send off.

Goodbye Sears.

Thanks for the memories.

And also, the stuff we all bought there over the decades, but mostly the memories.