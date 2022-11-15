I think we all have favorite Christmas movies or specials or both, don't we? I guess the big favorites would be Elf, The Santa Clause, Scrooged, and, of course, A Christmas Story. Mine is a dark comedy called The Ref. Most people either strongly disagree or have never heard of it.

A CHRISTMAS STORY--A TIMELESS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

But let's get back to A Christmas Story. The timeless holiday classic evokes the traditional feeling of Christmas I've always enjoyed. It's a healthy dose of nostalgia that throws in heaping helpings of the magic kids feel during the season.

Believe it or not, I only saw it all the way through for the first time just five years ago. I know, I know. I get all the looks over that one. Why I always missed it, I'll never know. But it was in 2017 that I decided I was going to sit down and watch it during one of the 973 times it runs on TNT or TBS, or maybe both.

At the Christmas Story gift shop in Cleveland, it plays on a continuous loop, as you can imagine. When we visited and took the full tour in the summer of 2021, it was like going back in time. The house and the neighborhood--a still very populated neighborhood--are total throwbacks to the 1940s. Very evocative.

THE 'CHRISTMAS STORY' HOUSE, MUSEUM, AND GIFT SHOP ARE FOR SALE

And now that house AND the museum have been listed and await new owners. Talk about iconic property.

This goes without saying, but I'm saying it anyway. I hope against hope that the new owners maintain it as a tourist attraction. It's a gold mine. I felt the same way when the Field of Dreams property was sold, but it's still open for tourism, as it should be.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WITH THE 'CHRISTMAS STORY' PROPERTY

The timing of the listing is interesting, seeing as how the sequel to A Christmas Story has just been released. Whether or not the follow-up will generate the same holiday nostalgia as the original remains to be seen. But with that release and the fact that the holiday season has begun, the owners might have captured lightning in a bottle.

While we were touring the house, I thought it might be fun to convert into a bed & breakfast for the holidays. How perfect would that be? Then again, I want it to remain available for tourism, too. Regardless, I'm anxious to see what the buyers have planned. By the way, here's a closer look at the gift shop and museum.

I'm a big fan of visiting movie sets, and I look for them whenever I travel. This was my fourth such visit. It's not my favorite; the Field of Dreams house, cornfield, and baseball diamond edge it out just a little. But it was a blast, and I wouldn't mind returning.

I just hope we can.

[SOURCE: 14NEWS-Evansville]

SEE INSIDE: The House and Filming Location from 'A Christmas Story' The classic Christmas film is set in fictional Hohman, Indiana (which doubled for Hammond) but was filmed in Cleveland. The tour was a blast. Hey, I love visiting movie sets.

