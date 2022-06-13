Chicago, Illinois is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The architecture, the sculptures and art, the parks, the views, it's hard to look in awe at the surroundings. It's also no secret that the price of housing is what many consider insane. If you ever want to live in downtown Chicago you had better have some serious cash otherwise you can forget about it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What is the average cost of an average apartment in Chicago?

There's nothing average about the price unless you are already accustomed to it. Rent Cafe lists the average apartment in Chicago as 750 sq. ft., $2,080 a month. They also say 43% of apartments in the windy city are $2,000 or more a month. This does not include utilities, parking, etc.

Chicago Architecture Center Chicago Architecture Center loading...

You have to be a high roller to live comfortably in some of the spaces in Chicago, especially downtown. CEOs, athletes, actors, and people way more successful than I'll ever be are the folks you might see entering and exiting some of these buildings. One of the premier towers to live in Chicago is John Hancock Center.

Fun Fact: From Rockford radio personality Jonathon Brandmeier lived in the tower at one point during his career.

Want to know who else lived at the Hancock? Saturday Night Live!'s legend, Chris Farley. For a guy who had sky-rocketing fame, you've got to believe he had one of the biggest, most awesome places inside John Hancock Center, right? Well, take a tour of his old space and decide for yourself.

Look Inside Chicago High Rise Apartment Once Occupied By Major SNL Star

If you're wondering if this is the location of his untimely death, the answer is yes. Also, no pictures of a kitchen seem to exist.

Illinois' Priciest Palace For Sale That's NOT in Chicago or the Suburbs Willing to drop big cash on a place as long as it's not in Chicago or the suburbs? Here's your place.