This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price.

I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:

Property was formally a 1800's themed park that can only be found in a movie set. Settlement is made up of over 20 buildings/structures including 2 authentic 1830's cabins, a trapper's cabin along a creek, old jail, one room schoolhouse, general store, mill, tavern, blacksmith shop, post office, wood shop, smoke house, cook shack, ticket booth, gazebo, wagon shop, and a 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage that the owner live in. Each building was hand crafted with countless hours of labor over a span of 50 years. Located about 1 mile from a Truman Lake boat ramp.

Ever want to film your own version of Tombstone or Unforgiven? This could be your dream place then.

The property is located here in relation to the lake.

The current asking price is a cool $295,000, but you get an entire town or maybe I should say theme park. I could see someone making this into their own tiny community or farm especially as close as it is to Lake of the Ozarks.

You can find even more pictures and details on the full listing at Realtor.com.

