Bud Light Selling Holiday Flavored Seltzers

Who says that seltzers are just for summer? Apparently now they are the drink of the holidays too!

Bud Light is now selling new "Ugly Sweater" seltzer variety packs. Why "Ugly Sweater"? That's because each can has an ugly sweater design. Not only that, but they are also "holiday" flavored seltzers.

The Bud Light "Ugly Sweater" Seltzer Variety Packs feature three new delicious flavors Peppermint Pattie, Apple Crisp & Ginger Snap alongside classic Cranberry.

According to Bud Light, here's what you can expect with each flavor:

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp: A crisp hard seltzer with the delightful flavors of fresh baked apple pie, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Bud Light Seltzer Peppermint Pattie : A delicious hard seltzer with the flavors of peppermint and rich dark chocolate.

Bud Light Seltzer Gingersnap : An elevated hard seltzer with ginger spice flavor and delicate notes of brown sugar and vanilla.

Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry : A bold berry aroma with the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness from delicious cranberry flavor for an easy-drinking crisp hard seltzer.

We all know someone who is obsessed with drinking seltzers. They became wildly popular over the past year or so. For many, it has become their "go-to" adult beverage. Most people like to enjoy them on a nice summer day. Now, with these new flavors you can enjoy a seltzer on a nice winter day. It's one way to get into the holiday spirit, I suppose.

The Ugly Sweater variety pack hits shelves nationwide starting Monday, November 2 in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs.