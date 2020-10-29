25 Family Friendly Halloween Movies To Watch This Year

Looking for some Halloween themed movies to watch with the entire family? This list should help you out in that endeavor.

Let's be honest, there are a lot of people out there that want to get into the Halloween spirit but they hate being scared. Horror movies aren't their thing. That doesn't mean that they can't watch some Halloween themed movies that won't make them lose any sleep at night though.

That's why I put together a list of films that anyone could watch to get you ready in the days leading up to Halloween. These are all movies that I loved to watch as a kid. Maybe you have heard of all of them, maybe not. Either way, if you want to watch some family friendly Halloween themed movies to get you in the spirit, I highly recommend these.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app