Newburgh Couple Takes Amazing Horror Movie Engagement Photos

Every couple who plans a wedding tries to make everything the surrounds the big even their own. Each couple strives to put a memorable stamp on their day that people won’t forget.

My first wedding was surrounded by the beauty of winter. My ex husband and I loved winter. We were also poor, so a February wedding meant we could get all of the icy crystal, white poinsettias, evergreen trees, champagne and even the bell choir for cheap. It turned out to be a beautiful day and Mother Nature even got in on the fun with a three inch blanket of snow.

Both my husband and I can’t get enough of Fall, so my second, and final, wedding was in November. We love the colors, smell and cooler temperatures of this time of year. So, we had our wedding outside, in our backyard. Yes, the colors were beautiful, using the beauty of nature as our church. It WAS pretty chilly, but that's how we like it. God even provided us with the perfect sunset spotlight that made us glow. To us, it was the perfect day.

One of my former students, who was always extremely talented creatively and fiercely independent, decided, with the help of her fiancé, to make their engagement photos into something no one would ever forget. With the help of the incredibly talented photographer/videographer, Mitchell Ellis, of Black Pixel Studio, she and Matt turned their engagement photos into a horror movie masterpiece.

Their unique and awesome wedding, back in 2015, was a super fun costume party. Matt and Lanae both love Halloween, so their wedding HAD to be on the haunting holiday, October 31st.

Lanae Hyneman/Facebook

Lanae Hyneman/Facebook

Happy 5th Anniversary, you two crazy kids! I wish you a lifetime of happiness and spooky chills. You are both so creative and amazing. You're truly an inspiration for making your special day and everything before and after it, all your own. Love it!!

