Did You Know Louisville Has An Indoor Theme Park? [SEE INSIDE]

Over the weekend I discovered that Louisville has their very own indoor theme park. Am I the only person who didn't know this?

Louisville is home to an indoor theme park called Malibu Jack's. This place looks awesome! It's full of various attractions fun for all ages. Judging by all of the photos on Facebook and their website, I think this will make the perfect addition to your next road trip to Louisville. Rain or shine, hot or cold, it doesn't matter because it's open year round and it's indoors!

Malibu Jack's 120,000 square food building is full of all indoor attractions such as go karts, laser tag, miniature golf, bounce beach, motion theater and bowling, virtual reality, indoor roller coasters, arcade games, and more! Entry to Malibu Jacks is free. To enjoy the attractions and games, you simply put money one a game card and then use the card at each attraction or arcade game.

The name Malibu Jack's might sound familiar to some. Malibu Jack's was created by two Lexington brothers who wanted more local options for family entertainment. So if you're in the Lexington area, you can visit the original location too.

The Louisville location is relatively new and it was built in a former Walmart building. It's not too far from downtown Louisville and there are plenty of other places you and your family can eat and visit in the area when you make your way to Malibu Jack's. I can tell you with 100% certainty that the next time I go to Louisville, it will be to go to Malibu Jack's!

If you check out the photos below, you can take a little tour inside of Malibu Jack's Louisville location to see all the fun in store for you!