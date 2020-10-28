New Sandwich Is A Once In A Blue Moon Way To Celebrate Halloween 2020

For someone who isbn;t a fan of a food being a different color that it's supposed to be, this kinds freaks me out. I'm not gonna lie, at first, the pic gave me the willy's. I might have to shut my eyes while/if I eat it.

I don't know what it is, but it;s like my eyes and taste buds are connected and they have to agree. When Heinz came out with the ketchups that were a different colors like green and purple, I just couldn't do it. I couldn't bring myself to try it.

Don't get me started on green eggs and ham. My kids loved that there Dr. Seuss book so they wanted me to try and make it. NO. No way. One of their elementary teachers finally made it as part of a cool classroom activity and that got me off the hook. It made me sick to even think about making it. I know I'm not alone.

Blue Moons Over My HammyDenny's