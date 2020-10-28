Ghostly Newburgh Image Debunked, But Still Eerie

Ghostly images have a way of sticking with us, and with the internet it makes it hard to determine what's real and what isn't. One image got shared several times around Facebook here locally of a ghostly figure in downtown Newburgh. The image was taken on a Newburgh Historic Ghost Walk by Steve Geis. The image looks to be a woman dressed in black, but you can see through her! This caused for a lot of people to wonder, did Steve actually catch proof of a ghost?? While Newburgh certainly has an interesting history, and the ghost walks have compelling stories of a ghostly past, it does make you do a double take when you see the image.

