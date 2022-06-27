Boonville’s Scales Lake 2022 4th of July Fireworks Canceled

Scales Lake Park in Boonville has decided to cancel their annual fireworks show for 2022.

The Fourth of July Fireworks show at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has been a family tradition for years. Folks from the Boonville area gather on the beach at Scales Lake to watch in amazement, the fireworks in the night sky. However, that won't be the case in 2022.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Scales Lake Park Cancels 4th of July Fireworks in 2022

Unfortunately, Scales Lake has decided to cancel the annual Fourth of July fireworks show this year. A representative from Scales Lake Park reached out to break the news to us earlier today. They said:

Due to supply problems, Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana will not be having their annual fireworks display in 2022. We apologize for the late notice.

We hope to have Scales Lake's Fourth of July fireworks show return in 2023!

134164486 Oleksii Sagitov loading...

Not The Only Fireworks Show Canceled in the Evansville Area

Scales Lake is not the only fireworks show that has been canceled for the 2022 Fourth of July Celebration. Historic Newburgh Inc. announced last month that the annual downtown Newburgh fireworks show has also been canceled. They cited a lack of volunteers and river levels as to why they had to cancel this year. You can read more on that by clicking here.

Where To See Fireworks in the Evansville Area on the Fourth of July 2022

While two favorites for firework displays in the Evansville area have been canceled in 2022, there are still several options when it comes to firework shows that you and your family can attend this year.

Your One-Stop Guide to 4th of July Celebrations in the Tri-state Area. Do you know where the big 4th of July celebrations are happening this year? Look no further, because this is your one-stop guide to Independence Day celebrations in the Tri-state area.

Ways to Keep Your Pets Safe and Calm During Fireworks 4th of July celebrations are back, here's some ways to keep your pets safe!