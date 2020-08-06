Bidding Open Now for Easterseals Online Tribute Auction

Following their first successful "virtual" telethon a few weeks ago, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is continuing their fundraising efforts with their annual Tribute Auction, which this year is going online only.

Each year, the Tribute Auction recognizes individuals or families who have been long time supporters of the Rehab Center by donating "their time, talents and treasure" to the organization and the clients they serve. This year, those individuals are Jim and Mary Kay Muehlbauer, Brad and Lynn Muehlbauer, and Josh and Katy (Muehlbauer) Gilberg.

The auction features all kinds of great items including the following:

Four rounds of golf, with greens fees and carts at Victoria National

Fresh mozzarella and Neopolitan making class for 6 people at Pangea Kitchen

Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker

Swiss Diamond 7" fry pan and Messermeister 3 piece Royale Elite knife set

Four tickets to any scenic excursion at the French Lick Scenic Railway

Two complimentary single-day admission tickets for Kings Island

4 tickets to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden paired with a unique painting by Mesker Park Zoo's Indiana Rhino, Mechi

There are also convenience store and restaurant gift cards, auto service gift certificates, an autographed Indianapolis Colts football, and more.

Check out the complete list of items, and place your bid now at the Easterseals website. But do it soon. Bidding ends Wednesday, August 12th 2020. All proceeds from the auction will help the Rehabilitation Center continue providing physical therapy and other services to children and adults with disabilities in the Tri-State.

[Source: Easterseals Rehabilitation Center]