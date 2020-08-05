House Featured in Edward Scissorhands is For Sale [SEE INSIDE]

A house is on the market that you may recognize because it was the Boggs' family home in Edward Scissorhands.

If you've seen Edward Scissorhands then chances are you remember the quirky style neighborhood the movie was set in. Peg Boggs found Edward at the lonely mansion when she brings him to her home to show him some kindness. That home is now on the market, but if you're interested you're going to have to move to Florida.

This home is 1,400 square feed with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. It's surprisingly normal on the inside for being a home used in a Tim Burton film. The good news is, there's no sign of Edward Scissorhands ever being in the home, as there doesn't seem to be a scratch on it. If you want to see the official listing for the home, you can find it, here.